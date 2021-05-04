Viroqua High School students qualify for State Solo and Ensemble

Several Viroqua High School students have qualified for State Solo and Ensemble.
Choir students who are advancing to state include Abigail Wileman (Class A Soprano and Musical Theater), Cammie Leer (Class A Alto and Musical Theater), Anna Dlugi (Musical Theater), Lotus Smith (Musical Theater), Charlie Durochik (Class A Alto) and Ethan Pratt (Class A Tenor).
Band students who are advancing include Lincoln Devine bass clarinet, Harry Devine alto sax, Cammie Leer alto sax, Olivia Ramsey piano, Maxwell Thew trumpet and Abi Wileman flute.