 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viroqua High School students qualify for State Solo and Ensemble
0 comments

Viroqua High School students qualify for State Solo and Ensemble

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VHS State Solo and Ensemble qualifiers

Viroqua High School's qualifiers for State Solo and Ensemble include (from left) Max Thew, Lotus Smith, Anna Dlugi, Cammie Leer, Abi Wileman, Charlie Durochik and Harry Devine. Not pictured are Ethan Pratt, Lincoln Devine and Olivia Ramsey.

 Contributed photo

Several Viroqua High School students have qualified for State Solo and Ensemble.

Choir students who are advancing to state include Abigail Wileman (Class A Soprano and Musical Theater), Cammie Leer (Class A Alto and Musical Theater), Anna Dlugi (Musical Theater), Lotus Smith (Musical Theater), Charlie Durochik (Class A Alto) and Ethan Pratt (Class A Tenor).

Band students who are advancing include Lincoln Devine bass clarinet, Harry Devine alto sax, Cammie Leer  alto sax, Olivia Ramsey piano, Maxwell Thew trumpet and Abi Wileman flute.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News