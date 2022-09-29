Viroqua High School to celebrate Homecoming Oct. 3-8

Viroqua High School will celebrate Homecoming 2022, Oct. 3-8.

This year’s theme is the 1970s, and there will be the following dress-up days: Monday PJ Day; Tuesday Adam Sandler Day; Wednesday ‘70s; Thursday Senior Toga and Color Day (freshmen green, sophomores pink, juniors red, seniors black and staff blue); and Friday Black and Orange Spirit Day.

Other activities for the week include window painting and float building, Roouball Thursday at 2 p.m., and Skits and Rally Friday at 12:30 p.m., with the parade following at about 2 p.m.

The Homecoming football game will be played against Aquinas High School, Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. A dance will be held in the high school/middle school cafeteria, Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 to 11 p.m.