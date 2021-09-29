 Skip to main content
top story

Viroqua High School to celebrate Homecoming Oct. 4-9

Viroqua High School 2021 Homecoming court

Members of the Viroqua High School 2021 Homecoming court include (front, from left) Vanessa Lohr, Lexi Christianson, Taylor Stalsberg, Madelynne Porter, Kendall Ekern; (back) Devin Springborn, Austin Winker, Austin Holmes, Riley Prinz and Spencer Otto.

 Contributed photo

Viroqua High School is gearing up to celebrate Homecoming the week of Oct. 4-9.

Activities for the week include the following:

  • Oct. 2: Color Run;
  • Dress Up Days: Monday: Beach Day; Tuesday: Sports/Jersey Day; Wednesday: Country vs. Country Club; Thursday: Color Day (Seniors black, Juniors purple, Sophomores yellow, Freshmen green, Staff blue); Friday: Spirit/Black and Orange Day;
  • Wednesday: VHS Band Spirit Rallies at local care facilities and Viroqua Elementary School;
  • Thursday: Roouball during the day, with volleyball versus Luther at 7 p.m.;
  • Friday: Skits and Rally, parade at 2:15 p.m., High Mileage and Tangent (local cover bands) joined by the VHS Marching Band will provide music from 6 to 7 p.m. to help kick off the VHS Band’s 100th anniversary at the stadium parking lot, and football versus Black River Falls at 7 p.m.

Saturday: Dance from 7 to 11 p.m., with coronation at 9 p.m.

