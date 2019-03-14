Viroqua High School students are gearing up to present a spring theatre show in the elementary school cafetorium, March 22 and 23 at 7 p.m.
The students will provide the audience with a night of laughs with comedy skits, a one-act play about supermodels in trouble and the VHS Improv Troupe.
The actors include Lucy Boisvert, Percival Brannan, Trista Brueggeman, Anneka Cress, Anna Dlugi, Brooks Ekern, Jenevieve Getter, Cammie Leer, Henry Roels and Hannah Stamm.
Members of the improv troupe are Percival Brannan, Trista Brueggeman, Anneka Cress, Anna Dlugi, Jenevieve Getter, Cammie Leer, Henry Roels and Hannah Stamm.
The behind-the-scenes crew includes Joy Hubbard, lighting tech, and Blake Peterson and Nolan Peterson, stage hands and sound effects. The director is Pam Kalinosky and the assistant director is Tori Arjani.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for Viroqua Area Schools staff and students.
