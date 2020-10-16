 Skip to main content
Viroqua High School to hold homecoming, announces court
Viroqua High School is planning to celebrate homecoming for two weeks this year – week one will be Oct. 19 and week two will be Oct. 26.

The homecoming court has been chosen and includes Olivia Ramsey, Lincoln Devine, Kaylee Baker, Evan Hubatch, Benjamin Gillen, Ethan Tubbin, Alicia Stuber, Kiara Yttri, Henry Roels and Olivia Gartner.

The homecoming game will be played against Richland Center, Friday, Oct. 30. The 2020 homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, plans could change any day. There will not be a dance.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

