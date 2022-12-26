 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua High School to host high school registration meeting Jan. 5

Viroqua High School is holding a high school registration meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the Viroqua High School band room for parents of current eighth-grade students.

Information will be shared regarding the registration process, graduation requirements, post-secondary education entrance requirements, and Laurel High School, one of the charter high schools in our district.

Laurel High School will also be hosting an open house on Jan. 5, 2023 from 6 to 7 p.m., where additional information regarding Laurel will be detailed. Laurel High School is located within the Viroqua Middle/High School building.

