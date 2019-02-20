The Viroqua High School Student Council his hosting Cabin Fever Week Feb. 25-March1, with daily activities and dress-up days.
Each day, students will have the opportunity to participate in student council sponsored events such as a scavenger hunt, guessing games and zumba. The week will end with a hypnotist show Friday afternoon, March 1.
The hypnotist, Dr. Jim Wand, will be back for an evening show for students and their families in the elementary school cafetorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the door day of show or in the high school office ahead of time.
Students and staff will have a chance to take part in the following dress-up days: Monday PJ Day; Tuesday Salad Dressing Day: Freshmen—Italian, sophomores—Ranch, juniors—French, seniors—Thousand Island and teachers—Bleu Cheese; Wednesday Dress like a Tourist; Thursday athletic apparel; and Friday Flannel.
