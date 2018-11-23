The Viroqua Historic Preservation Commission met on Tuesday, Nov. 13 and discussed plans for the Warehouse District plaque design.
The Commission has received estimates ranging from, $2,975 to $6,838.24. The plaque is expected to go up in January 2019 and will be made out of aluminum.
“Similar, if not the same as the Main Street District Sign, same look” said Gregory Splinter, Chair of the Commission. “Everybody is pretty excited, we enjoy being there and getting stuff done”
The final decision will be made at the Commission’s Dec. 11 meeting.
The Viroqua City Council voted to approve the historic designation of a Warehouse District on the city’s northeast side in February.
The district consists of properties at 504 E. Decker St., 225 N. East Ave., 518 Walnut St., and 305 Railroad Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.