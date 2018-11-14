Viroqua celebrated Veterans Day with a program in the high school gym Monday morning. Community members and students were in attendance.
The program opened with a prelude by the Viroqua High School band, and the presentation of colors by American Legion Post 138, VFW Auxiliary Post 3032 and VFW Post 3032.
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson gave the welcome and shared that his father grew up on a farm in Washburn and was shipped to Korea to fight in the Korean War.
“There are lots of stories like that in Viroqua,” he said. “Let’s keep them in our hearts.”
Guest speaker was Thor J. Thorson. Thorson served in the U.S. Navy as a yeoman on board the Staff of Commander Battleship Two on board the Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64) and retired from the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps as a lieutenant colonel after 40 years of service with the Navy and Army.
Thorson said he wanted to remind the students that Veterans Day honors all veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who died in war. He also shared stories of veterans he has known and said it was also important to remember those who are serving today “so we can enjoy the good life in Viroqua.”
He said one way students can honor veterans is to vote when they are eligible and to think of veterans who gave them their right to vote. “Don’t forget to thank a vet.”
The program also included the high school choir, and senior speakers Serena Baker and Jillian Weston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.