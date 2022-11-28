 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua kicks off holiday season with Christmas on Court, Twinklefest Parade

Viroqua sparkled with holiday cheer, Friday, with Christmas on Court Street and the 26th annual Twinklefest Parade.

Christmas on Court Street was a new addition to the celebration. It featured pictures with Santa, toy, winter clothing and food drives, a wreath sale, hot cocoa station, Christmas carols and activities for children.

The Twinklefest Parade included more than 40 entries, with Luke Zahm, co-owner of Viroqua’s Driftless Café and the host of PBS’ “Wisconsin Foodie,” serving as master of ceremonies. Santa Claus traveled down Main Street in the Viroqua Fire Department’s 1947 American LaFrance fire truck.

This year’s Twinklefest Parade Grand Marshals were the healthcare workers at Vernon Memorial Healthcare.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

