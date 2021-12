Viroqua kindergarten class writes letters to Santa

Kindergartners in Janelle Oldham’s class at Viroqua Area Schools have written “Dear Santa letters.” Enjoy!

Dear Santa,

Thanks for Christmas. Santa, please give me a watch for Christmas. Please give me a keyboard too.

From, Trisha

***

Dear Santa,

Why are you the guy chosen for Christmas? Please give me a unicorn stuffy for Christmas.

Love, Coraline

***

Dear Santa,

I love you. How do you do presents? Can I please have a video game for Christmas?

Love, Braydon

***

Dear Santa,

How big are you, Santa? I want a monster truck and a rocket ship please.

Love, Kyler

***

Dear Santa,

I like you, Santa. I like your toys. I want a dina-controller please. I saw you at Cabela’s.

Your friend, Jackson

***

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa. How do your reindeer fly? Can I please have a Barbie car? I would like some new Barbies too.

Love, Phinley

***

Dear Santa,

I like you, Santa. How can your sleigh stay up in the sky? I would like a stegosaurus please.

From, Ellis

***

Dear Santa,

I like you, Santa. I want a crown and a princess dress please. How does your reindeer magic work? I am a helpful friend.

From, Clementine

***

Dear Santa,

I like you, Santa. How do you make all of the toys? I want real Barbie toys. How do your reindeer fly? Bowden wants Five Nights at Freddy’s clothes.

Love, Spencer

***

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa. I want snow outside for Christmas. I hope you bring me a red Expo marker.

From, Sawyer

***

Dear Santa,

You are the best, Santa. I would like a Barbie and a real make-up set. How do your reindeer fly? I liked seeing you at the fire stations. I like you.

Love, Addison

