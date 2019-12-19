Viroqua kindergarten class writes letters to Santa

Students in Janelle Oldham’s kindergarten class at Viroqua Area Schools have shared their letters to Santa Claus.
Dear Santa,
I want Power Ranger toys please. I would like Jurassic World legos too.
Love, Noah Malin
***
Dear Santa,
I want a new video game please. I also want wrestling match guys and the arena.
Your friend, Clay Clancy
***
Dear Santa,
I love you. How do your reindeer ﬂy? Can you please bring me an LOL set?
I would like a cat chair too. I have been good Santa.
Your friend, Korie Kamprud
***
Dear Santa,
How did your reindeer get the magic? Please can I have three Army robots?
I want one eraser too. I love Christmas! I have been good.
Love, Emery Rowe
***
Dear Santa,
I hope your reindeer are fast. How big are your reindeer? How big is your
sleigh? I want a remote control car please. Do you like me?
From, Tempe Hauber
***
Dear Santa,
How are you magical? I would like a big Titanic toy please. How many elves do you have? I like Christmas.
Love, Henrik Rogers
***
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer ﬂy? How big are your elves? I want a Hulk-bot please.
How old are you Santa? I like my family.
Love, Edison Starks
***
Dear Santa,
I want food and clothes please. I would also like a ball and a Christmas tree.
I like you, Santa.
Your friend, Aydin Billington
***
Dear Santa,
I like to play worm-a-phone on the tablet. I want a new video game please.
Bring my sisters toys too. I have new glasses. I like you Santa.
Your friend, Brian Dahl
***
Dear Santa,
I love you! I hope you are great. I want a mermaid Barbie please. I also would like some
LOL and OMG dolls too.
Thanks, Meliyah Mayweather
***
Dear Santa,
I love you so much! You are the best. I want the new Mario video game please.
From, Eric Cary
***
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. Your are the best. Please bring me some unicorn stuff. Bring
Miley rainbow stuff please.
Love, Kenzie Efﬁnger
***
Dear Santa,
How can your reindeer ﬂy? I like the elf you sent. I want another race track please.
Thank you for the presents. I am nice and kind.
Love, Gabe Wyant
***
Dear Santa,
I love you! Thank you for Christmas. Thank you for presents. Can I please have a Frozen 2
Barbie house? Bring Devin a Transformer please.
Love, Addison Hoffman
***
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. Thanks for the elf you sent to us. Please can I have another kitty? Please
bring my family joy too. I love playing with people. Thank you for being you!
Your friend, Bree Moss
***
Dear Santa,
I love you. Thank you for bringing presents. I want a unicorn chair please. Thank you
for coming to my house.
Love, Noavah Speldrich