Viroqua kindergarten class writes letters to Santa
Viroqua kindergarten class writes letters to Santa

Students in Janelle Oldham’s kindergarten class at Viroqua Area Schools have shared their letters to Santa Claus.

Dear Santa,

I want Power Ranger toys please. I would like Jurassic World legos too.

Love, Noah Malin

***

Dear Santa,

I want a new video game please. I also want wrestling match guys and the arena.

Your friend, Clay Clancy

***

Dear Santa,

I love you. How do your reindeer ﬂy? Can you please bring me an LOL set?

I would like a cat chair too. I have been good Santa.

Your friend, Korie Kamprud

***

Dear Santa,

How did your reindeer get the magic? Please can I have three Army robots?

I want one eraser too. I love Christmas! I have been good.

Love, Emery Rowe

***

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are fast. How big are your reindeer? How big is your

sleigh? I want a remote control car please. Do you like me?

From, Tempe Hauber

***

Dear Santa,

How are you magical? I would like a big Titanic toy please. How many elves do you have? I like Christmas.

Love, Henrik Rogers

***

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer ﬂy? How big are your elves? I want a Hulk-bot please.

How old are you Santa? I like my family.

Love, Edison Starks

***

Dear Santa,

I want food and clothes please. I would also like a ball and a Christmas tree.

I like you, Santa.

Your friend, Aydin Billington

***

Dear Santa,

I like to play worm-a-phone on the tablet. I want a new video game please.

Bring my sisters toys too. I have new glasses. I like you Santa.

Your friend, Brian Dahl

***

Dear Santa,

I love you! I hope you are great. I want a mermaid Barbie please. I also would like some

LOL and OMG dolls too.

Thanks, Meliyah Mayweather

***

Dear Santa,

I love you so much! You are the best. I want the new Mario video game please.

From, Eric Cary

***

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. Your are the best. Please bring me some unicorn stuff. Bring

Miley rainbow stuff please.

Love, Kenzie Efﬁnger

***

Dear Santa,

How can your reindeer ﬂy? I like the elf you sent. I want another race track please.

Thank you for the presents. I am nice and kind.

Love, Gabe Wyant

***

Dear Santa,

I love you! Thank you for Christmas. Thank you for presents. Can I please have a Frozen 2

Barbie house? Bring Devin a Transformer please.

Love, Addison Hoffman

***

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. Thanks for the elf you sent to us. Please can I have another kitty? Please

bring my family joy too. I love playing with people. Thank you for being you!

Your friend, Bree Moss

***

Dear Santa,

I love you. Thank you for bringing presents. I want a unicorn chair please. Thank you

for coming to my house.

Love, Noavah Speldrich

