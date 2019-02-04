It was only a few months ago that the McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua was presented with the 2018 Innovative Programming Award from the Wisconsin Library Association for its annual Journal Buddy Program. Now the program is growing to include a new chapter titled the After-School Journal Buddy Program.
McIntosh Memorial Library Youth Services director and coordinator of the Viroqua after-school program, Mary Mulvaney-Kemp and Caley Peterson, director of the La Farge after-school program known as the 21st Century Learning Center, have created a unique opportunity for students enrolled in the communities' After-School programs. Over the course of the next four months a Viroqua student will be paired with a La Farge student and they will read the same eight picture books and journal back and forth about them. The journaling won’t be just about the books it will be about the students, too.
“The books they chose tells you a lot about the kids,” Mulvaney-Kemp said.
In 2018, the La Farge School District bused students enrolled in their after-school program to McIntosh Memorial Library twice for special events. “For the kids in La Farge it’s making a very small community that much bigger…they are making new friends," Peterson said.
Mulvaney-Kemp and Peterson spent several months talking about the formation of the program before finally deciding to move forward. “It fills both of our goals of getting the kids to read, but not in a school-like way," Mulvaney-Kemp said.
In mid-May the students from both programs will gather together for an outdoor picnic in Viroqua, where they will have a chance to meet each other face to face. La Farge author Michelle Greenwood will be in attendance and will read from her new book, “Mr. Mingle’s Mustache.”
"The students will have a chance to socialize together not just through the journal but together at the picnic and with the author," Mulvaney-Kemp said.
Journal Buddies is an annual event for McIntosh Memorial Library. In its original form, the program involves all sixth-grade students from Viroqua Area Schools, Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School and home-school youth. Two students are paired with an adult volunteer for one month. During that time the trio reads the same book and journals back and forth about it. A celebration breakfast is held at the end of the program so everyone involved can meet. Journal Buddies 2019 will be held March 14-April 11.
