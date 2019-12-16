Viroqua launches adult winter reading program Jan. 6

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting the second annual adult winter reading program in 2020. Adults are encouraged to stop by the library circulation desk beginning on Monday, Jan. 6, to register.
Through the end of February, participants are asked to read or listen to three books and to record that information on a bookmark provided by the library. The completed bookmark should be returned to the library in exchange for a winter-related prize. Everyone returning a completed bookmark will be eligible to win the grand prize. The grand prize drawing will be held on the final day of the program, Feb. 29. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
For details about this program, contact the library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintosh memoriallibrary.org.