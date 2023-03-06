Guest readers were welcomed to Viroqua Elementary School and Viroqua Area Montessori School, Thursday, to celebrate Read Across America Day.

About 20 community business owners, managers and leaders read to students in their classrooms.

Students in Deb Clark’s 4-year-old-kindergarten classroom were visited by Jared Rahr, a member of the Viroqua Fire Department, who read “The Book With No Pictures” by B.J. Novak.

After Rahr’s son, Tucker, introduced him to the class, Clark asked him about reading at work. Rahr said he works in the city’s Public Works Department, and some of the on-the-job reading includes reading water meters. Rahr added he is currently studying for a license and is doing a lot of reading.

Rahr told the students his son picked out the book and it was a favorite of theirs. As Rahr read silly words and sounds, the students belly laughed and giggled.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson read “My Lucky Day” by Keiko Kasza to Branigan Sanwick’s third-grade students. He said reading is important in his job, as he reads such things as laws and court cases every day.

“The students loved having the guest readers come to read aloud a book to their class,” Nanette Oldenburg, reading/math interventionist, reading specialist, wrote in an email. “They were excited to hear about their job and what they do!”

Oldenburg said it’s important for business community leaders to come and read to the students. “The students get to ask questions (of) the guest readers about their occupations. What do they do for their job? Why do they do this job and do they like it?” She said students also ask how reading is important for their job/occupation.

In addition to the guest readers on Thursday, Read Across America week included school-wide dress-up days and each class doing their own special activities. The theme was “Read Across the Midwest.” Oldenburg said there were four books to pick from the library to read to classes that week. “Also, the library had other books for the classrooms to read to their students with the same similar themes.”

There was also a Fun Student Reading Challenge sheet set up by Oldenburg for the month of March with activities to do for 31 days. On Read Across America Day, the students played bingo using the challenge sheet. She supplied the classroom teachers with treats for students when they completed a bingo from the Reading Challenge sheet.

“Each day has a different activity to do with reading a book,” Oldenburg said. “Then, the students take the Reading Challenge sheet home to complete the rest of the activities. If the students finish the rest of the challenge activities they get their picture taken along with their Student Reading Challenge sheet.”

The photo is then put up on the Reading Wall of Fame Oldenburg has on the wall beside the health office for the month of March. “They love this and are so proud of themselves to have their picture on the Wall of Fame! ...”