Viroqua library announces February programs for youth

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua has youth programming lined up for February.

Story time will be offered Wednesdays at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. The stories, songs, rhymes and more are geared for families and children through Pre-K.

Mother Goose on the Loose, an online story time for toddlers, will be available Tuesdays at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Join Miss Marissa for nursery rhymes and stories that rhyme.

Snuggly Stories will be be held Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Premiers. Snuggle up for some bedtime stories read by Miss Marissa.

The Book and Boogie Dance Party for ages 2-6 will be held Friday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Email m.bazan@wrlsweb.org for the link to join.

Youth are invited to stop by the library during the first week of February to pick up a kit for making a Valentine card for resident in a local assisted living center. Completed cards can be dropped off at the library, and staff will take it from there.

The Viroqua library is equipping tomorrow's leaders with simple tools to practice self-care. Kits are available at the library during February. This is for teens ages 13-18. First-come, first-served. While supplies last.