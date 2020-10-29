Viroqua library announces programming for children

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua has numerous programs scheduled for children during November.
Online story time will be offered every Wednesday, beginning Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. The event will feature stories, songs, rhymes and more. Stop by the library the Monday before story time to pick up a Pre-K craft kit, so children have a chance to get creative and share what they made by taking a photo and sending it to the library.
Storytime in Socks will be offered Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. Children are invited to wear their favorite socks. Miss Marissa, youth services director, will be wearing her favorites.
Snuggly Stories will be offered Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Children are invited to snuggle up for some bedtime stories.
A Zoom dance party will be available for children ages 2-6 Friday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Email m.bazan@wrlsweb.org for the link to join.
LEGO lovers are invited be part of the Virtual LEGO Club. Themes will be posted on Facebook at the beginning of each month; November's theme is robots. Then children will build their creations at home and show off what they built by sending a photo to m.bazan@wrlsweb.org. Photos will be shared on the library's Facebook page.
Children can stop by the library during November to pick up supplies for making cards of thanks and encouragement for health-care workers. Children can drop off their completed cards at the library and the library will take it from there.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like "Viroqua Library" on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!