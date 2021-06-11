Viroqua library awarded Read Africa grant

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is one of 34 libraries in the state of Wisconsin selected to receive a Read Africa grant from the African Studies Program at UW-Madison. Grants were awarded to public libraries throughout Wisconsin to enrich their collections with new titles that will enable readers to deepen their understanding of Africa. Over $20,000 in funding was distributed to the 34 libraries.

Associate Director of UW-Madison’s African Studies Program, Aleia McCord, stated, “We were pleased to receive so many high quality and creative proposals for the Read Africa program. We’re thrilled to support librarians in their efforts to offer Wisconsin residents access to titles and programming that brings knowledge about the diversity of the African continent to communities across the state.”

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is home to one of the nation’s first African Studies Programs in the nation. The program offers a range of outreach programs and personalized support to help communities expand their understanding of the lives, lands, and languages of Africa.

