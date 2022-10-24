Viroqua library celebrates birds with ribbon-cutting

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua celebrated the addition of an aviary center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday morning.

The library was awarded a $10,000 national AARP Community Challenge grant earlier this year. The grant was used to redesign the reading and gathering space inside the library to make the aviary a centerpiece of the space.

Trina Erickson, library director, said the project came about in a “perfect storm,” as she received a call from Debra Stout-Tewalt, CEO of Bethel Home & Services, asking if the library would be interested in receiving the aviary center. “I said yes, if we can get a grant...” Erickson learned about the national AARP Community Challenge grant and submitted an application.

“A public library is about making memories,” Erickson said. She shared her childhood memory of always wanting to read in the cast-iron tub when the library was located on East Jefferson Street.

“I want to create memories here as well,” she said. “The aviary has been here two weeks and people have already gathered here; the reaction has been astounding.”

Erickson said she wants children to remember visiting the aviary at the library, just like she remembers her childhood visits reading in the bathtub.

Mayor Justin Running said the library has “always been on the cutting edge of creating a welcoming space and offering programs.” He said the aviary is an example of the outstanding work by Erickson and the library staff. “This will further enhance the library.” He also noted the library was recently named the Wisconsin Library Association’s 2022 Library of the Year.

Courtney Anclam, a senior program specialist with AARP Wisconsin, said the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live. Anclam said there were 3,600 applications and only 280 projects were funded.

“Having a place to gather is essential to building community; that’s the heart of the project,” Anclam said.

Stout-Tewalt with Bethel Home & Services said when the organization was still offering skilled nursing home care, the aviary was well-loved by residents and staff alike. She said part of the organization’s mission is to serve the community.

“We are so happy that Bethel Home & Services can be a part of this exciting program,” Stout-Tewalt said. “I can see it loved by all at the library.”

Kathy Hanson, library board president, also spoke, thanking Bethel Home & Services and AARP.

Cole Zrostlik, collaborative consultant with the Winding Rivers Library System in West Salem, said libraries are for everyone. “The (Viroqua library) staff go above and beyond for everyone; they are so deserving of Library of the Year.”

Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Loren Oldenburg also spoke at the event.

Friday’s ribbon-cutting was a kickoff for the daylong Festival of Birds, which included a live owl presentation with River City Raptors, two bald eagle presentations with staff from the National Eagle Center, tours of the new aviary center and other bird-related activities.