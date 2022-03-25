Viroqua library: During National Library Week April 3-9, connect with your library

As we prepare for National Library Week, the staff and volunteers at McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua encourage all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs. McIntosh Memorial offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources that are available in-person or from the comfort of home, including art classes, historical talks,story time, music programs, and more.

April 3-9 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.

Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources, and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and WI-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. During National Library week McIntosh Memorial Library is supporting the community with free giveaways throughout the week. Plus, the Friends of the Library will be serving cake and lemonade in the library lobby, Wednesday, April 6 from 1 to 3 p.m.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0