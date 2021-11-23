Viroqua library hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the library lobby every Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 29 and ending Dec. 20.

This is an AMI Expeditionary Healthcare COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic community event. The Pfizer vaccine for those 5 to 11 years old (two-dose series), Pfizer 12 years old and up (two-dose series and boosters age 18-plus; Moderna 18 years old and up (two-dose series and boosters), and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 years old and up (one and done dose and boosters) will be available.