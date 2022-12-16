Viroqua library hosts Memory Cafés

For the past four months McIntosh Memorial Library has filled a need in Vernon County by serving as a host location for monthly Memory Cafés. A Memory Café is a place for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any other form of dementia to gather. The Café is designed to include the care partner as well, for a shared experience.

The library was asked by Teresa Gander, the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center Dementia Care Specialist, about serving as a host site. McIntosh Memorial Library Adult Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie Strittmater said it was an easy yes for the library. “Partnering with the ADRC to offer such an important resource is something we are proud to do. The library has material resources for individuals and caregivers to use. The Café is just another level of service the library can provide.”

Monthly the focus of the Memory Café changes so each visit offers a unique experience. Gander says, “Activities such as crafts may be the focus one month while the next Café may feature music or exercises fostering reminiscing.”

The Memory Cafe concept began in 1997 by a Dutch psychiatrist as a way to break through the stigma associated with various forms of dementia. The concept spread throughout Europe, to Ireland and England, Australia and eventually to the United States. As the Memory Café concept evolved, it grew into a very open culture, for individuals suffering from all kinds of cognitive impairment.

The Memory Café is held at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. There is no cost to participate and refreshments are provided. For more information, contact Gander at the ADRC at 608-637-5201 or Strittmater at McIntosh Memorial Library at 608-637-7151, extension 7.