Viroqua library launches 'Collectively Kind Library Project'

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is pleased to announce the launch of a one-year initiative titled, “The Collectively Kind Library Project.”

“This year-long active and passive program designed for all ages involves learning through library resources that kindness is the most beautiful skill to learn and share” said Adult Programming and Outreach Coordinator Maggie Strittmater.

Inside the library book lists and book displays will rotate monthly covering sub-sections of topics in which characters are exhibiting kind thoughts and actions. Monthly, an activity will be offered for those who are interested to participate in kind actions. Many of the activities involve Take & Make Bags and/or producing crafty items which will be donated to local charities and organizations. Some of these activities will be available during library classes while others are available at passive stations during open library hours.

Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon says, “The goal of the Collectively Kind Library Project is to illuminate the library's materials about kindness so people of all ages can learn, build skills, and enhance kindness within themselves and the community.”

In the Children’s Department, patrons will be able to choose book titles specifically selected from monthly book lists and book displays. Those specific items will contain “Kindness Reflection Cards.” “The intent of the Kindness Reflection Cards is for youth and families to discuss the moral of the stories and further integrate their understanding of kindness,” explained Sheldon. Patrons submitting completed Kindness Reflection Cards will receive a sticker and have their name printed on a Kindness Star which will hang in a window inside the Children’s Department.

Patrons visiting the Teen and Adult Departments will find activities and displays supporting the theme of kindness. The “Collectively Kind Library” project starts fresh with new book displays, new Kindness Reflection Cards, new Kindness Stars and names each month. The theme of the Youth Summer Program which begins in June is "All Together Now.” There will be at least one “Special Event Day” which will enhance kind thoughts and actions.