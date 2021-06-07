Viroqua library launches 'The Great Diverse Book Giveaway'

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is hosting an all-ages event entitled, “The Great Diverse Book Giveaway.”
Using nationally-awarded grant funds from the American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities Small and Rural Libraries, nearly 100 free books will be given away this summer.
Library director Trina Erickson said the library wants to spark conversation relevant to the community and talk about cultural diversity.
The 15 selected books will be on display in the library’s multi-generational seating area (formerly the play area) for browsing, and interested patrons will be able to order one of the books from June 7 to June 26. The library will purchase the selected book for the patron to own. During the week of July 5, the ordered books will be available for participants to receive at the library. In return, book-receiving participants are asked to gather for a facilitated community conversation held on the Vernon County Courthouse lawn, Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
The authors of the books represent personal storylines and current affairs of diverse groups of United States Americans. Including, but not limited to “Own Voices” of African Americans, Indigenous Americans, Asian Americans and LatinX Americans. Book options are available for all ages: toddler, youth, teen and adult. The selected books are as follows:
- “The Removed” by Brandon Hobson;
- “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson;
- “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez;
- “The Latehomecomer: a Hmong Family Memoir” by Kao Kalia Yang;
- “The Arabic Quilt: An Immigrant Story” by Aya Khalil;
- “Drawn Together” by Minh Le;
- “The poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo;
- “This Book is Anti-Racist: 20 lessons on how to wake up, take action, and do the work” by Tiffany Jewell;
- “We are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom;
- “The Undefeated” by Kwame Alexander;
- “New Kid” by Jerry Craft;
- “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram Kendi.
- “Global Babies” by The Global Fund for Children;
- “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales;
- “Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice” by Mahogany Browne.
Laci Sheldon, children’s librarian, said all of the books selected are relevant and accredited books addressing social issues.
“Books are like windows and this offers the opportunity to choose a book and open ourselves up to a different person’s perspective and learn of others’ experiences,” Sheldon said. She added the book giveaway is first-ordered, first-served.
“The book doesn’t have to be finished by the time of the conversation,” Erickson said. “We’ll talk about the books and what participants were awakened to. The only commitment is to attend the conversation. It’s a requirement of the grant.”
Sheldon said they used the library’s own accredited book lists to select titles for “The Great Diverse Book Giveaway.” Erickson added that it was difficult to narrow down the book list.
Erickson said it’s their hope that participants will start a dialogue with family and friends, recommend the book they selected and talk about it. “We hope something amazing happens in the community.”
“Voices are heard through books,” Sheldon said. “We selected Own Voices to let the books speak for themselves.”
Erickson said the library is thankful the grant allows them to give books away to patrons. “I’m really excited about it and proud to be chosen.”
Sheldon said she is looking forward to the discussion in August. “I hope it shows the library is working on equity.” She added the book giveaway ties into the library’s yearlong humanities program entitled, “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.”
For more information about “The Great Diverse Book Giveaway,” contact the library at 637-7151, extension 6, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.