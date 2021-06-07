Viroqua library launches 'The Great Diverse Book Giveaway'

The 15 selected books will be on display in the library’s multi-generational seating area (formerly the play area) for browsing, and interested patrons will be able to order one of the books from June 7 to June 26. The library will purchase the selected book for the patron to own. During the week of July 5, the ordered books will be available for participants to receive at the library. In return, book-receiving participants are asked to gather for a facilitated community conversation held on the Vernon County Courthouse lawn, Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m.