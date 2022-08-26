Viroqua library: Library cards empower students, fuel academic success

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At McIntosh Memorial Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including story time, book clubs, lectures, craft classes, digital resources, and more. “Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Library Director Trina Erickson. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds.

McIntosh Memorial Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of communities. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter and philanthropist Idina Menzel ("Frozen," "Wicked") and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want us to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.