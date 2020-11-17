 Skip to main content
Viroqua library makes service changes due to COVID-19
Due to the increasing number of local COVID-19 cases, the McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua has made some temporary service changes.

Access to computers, printers, and Wi-Fi service in the large entry area is being provided, along with no-contact door service for patrons to pick up library items. Materials can be ordered in advance online or by phone at 637-7151, extension 6. In-person browsing of the library collection has been temporarily suspended.

The library is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

