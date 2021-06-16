Viroqua library offers Mexican folk art programming

McIntosh Memorial Library has teamed up with the Folk Art Collective to offer a variety of programming via Zoom that highlights work of folk artists in Mexico.
The Mexican artists came together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face their struggles together.
Laci Sheldon, children’s librarian, said the programing came about after she got to know Gabriela Marvan, an artist originally from Cuernavaca, Mexico, who’s been a resident of Viroqua for three years. Marvan’s art form is cartoneria — a form of paper mache that uses wire and clay for molds, and is stronger than traditional papier mache. In July of last year, Marvan presented a piñatas workshop for the library via Zoom.
Sheldon said that first workshop planted a seed in Marvan’s mind to connect the Folk Art Collective, which she is a part of, with audiences in Wisconsin in collaboration with the library.
The next workshop was in December, and featured Pedro Netzahualcoyotl weaving with natural dyes. Sheldon said he is an indigenous Mexican who has 13 looms and uses wool from sheep farmers in his small community in his work.
“We got calls from Colorado Minnesota, Chicago and Mexico,” Sheldon said.
Since December there has been a workshop held the last Saturday of each month. The next online workshop will be led by Gerardo Figueroa, whose topic is clay sculpture. That Zoom program will be held June 26 at 10 a.m.
In September, there will be programming almost every Saturday in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The September programing is a collaboration of the Folk Art Collective, McIntosh Memorial Library and the Mexico Consulate in Milwaukee (Consulado de Mexico en Milwaukee).
The three-way collaboration began in October. Marvan had a “Dia de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) exhibit at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua back in October, and invited Sheldon to help set up the exhibit. Marvan invited representatives from the Mexico Consulate in Milwaukee to visit the exhibit. Juan Ayala and Norma Sanchez Arellanes from the Mexico Consulate came to see the exhibit, Thursday, Oct. 1.
From there, the relationships grew.
Trina Erickson, library director, said all of the Zoom workshops are held in an artist’s studio or home. Sheldon added the workshops are immersive.
Erickson said there are three things that are consistent with each workshop – Sheldon is the host, Marvan is the translator and a representative from the Mexico Consulate is in attendance.
“It’s a way to fill gaps and cross borders,” Sheldon said of the workshops.
Through the connection with the Mexico Consulate, the librarians became aware of a program where the consulate gives boxes of Spanish language books and textbooks on general subjects to a variety of organizations. The library applied and was approved to receive a box of books.
“We felt we needed to travel to Milwaukee to see these people and show our gratitude, so in May we went to Milwaukee,” Erickson said.
They met Norma Sanchez Arellanes, Karina Rodriguez, deputy consul, and Julian Adem, head consul, and presented them with a gift basket with items representing the Viroqua area.
Sheldon and Erickson had an informal lunch with Arellanes and Rodriguez.
“I liked how it was formal and informal aspect to the day,” Sheldon said. “Even during the formal time there was warmth and an exchange of education and services provided by the consulate.”
Sheldon added there was discussion and a sharing of ideas about a partnership and collaboration going forward.
The visit to Milwaukee led to Sheldon and Marvan being interviewed by Patricia Gomez, host of the PBS Milwaukee production, “Adelante.” Sheldon and Marvan were interviewed via Zoom about the collaboration with the consulate, the Folk Art Collective and the library, and the library’s cultural programming. A viewing party will be held in the library’s lobby, Thursday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Erickson said after the Milwaukee PBS show was filmed, Karina Rodriguez, deputy consul, reached out to the Mexico Embassy in Washington, D.C., about the collaboration, and made arrangements for Sheldon to go there to talk about the cultural programming. (Sheldon and her family already had a trip planned to Washington, D.C., for the end of June into the first week of July.)
Sheldon said an invitation has been extended to the Mexico Embassy to be a part of the Hispanic Heritage Month Zoom programming in September. She added that the consulate is working on connecting the library with a traditional music group, and Marvan is working on making a connection with a chef.
“There are a lot of festivities in September,” Sheldon said.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.