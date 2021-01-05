Viroqua library offers online programming for youth

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua has numerous online programs available to youth and their families during January.

Story time online is offered on Facebook Live Wednesdays at 11 a.m. There will be stories, songs, rhymes and more geared for families and children through Pre-K.

Fourteen days of drawing at home will begin Jan. 11. Each day a prompt will be given on Facebook, and then participants can get creative and have fun drawing. Participants can take a picture of each of their drawings and email them to m.bazan@wrlsweb.org, or drop them off at the library, 205 S. Rock Ave. Please include your name, age and contact information. Prizes will be awarded based on a random drawing for three age categories: Ages 3-6, 7-12 and 13-18.

Snuggly Stories will be presented on Facebook Premiere, Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Snuggle up for some bedtime stories read by Miss Marissa.

A Book and Boogie Dance Party for ages 2-6 will be held on Zoom, Friday, Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

A Creative Kids Haiku Workshop will be offered via Zoom, Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 3:30 p.m. Youth ages 6-11 are invited to listen to and learn about the Japanese poetry style of haiku, then write and recite their own. Email m.bazan@wrlsweb.org for the link to join.