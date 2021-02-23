Viroqua library offers online programming for youth

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua has numerous online events scheduled for children and youth during the month of March.

Story time will be offered on Facebook Live Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Geared for families and children through Pre-K, the event features stories, songs, rhymes and more.

Mother Goose on the Loose, a story time for toddlers, will be on Facebook Live Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Miss Marissa will share nursery rhymes and stories that rhyme.

The Book and Boogie Dance Party for ages 2-6 will take place via Zoom, Friday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m. Email m.bazan@wrlsweb.org for the link to join.

Snuggly Stories will be offered on Facebook Premiere, Tuesday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. Snuggle up for some bedtime stories read by Miss Marissa.

BYOGN (Bring Your Own Graphic Novel) Club for youth ages 8-12 will be offered Tuesday, March 23 at 4 p.m. Read a graphic novel and then come together to talk about it. Email m.bazan@wrlsweb.org for the link to join.

"Your favorite animal" is March's theme for the Virtual LEGO Club. LEGO artists are invited to send a picture of their creation to m.bazan@wrlsweb.org. The pictures will be shared on the library's Facebook page.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0