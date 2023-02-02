McIntosh Memorial Library band member, WDRT DJ and music enthusiast, Greg Leighton, will host a series of ukulele lessons for children ages 8-14 at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua during the months of February and March.

The first option is "Introduction to Ukulele Classes." These classes are shorter 25-minute classes on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

The second option is "Learn to Play the Ukulele Class." This offering is a five-week consecutive class series beginning on Wednesday, March 1 through March 29 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Classes are free and ukuleles are provided. Classes are held in the library's conference room.

Registration is required. To register, stop by or call the library's circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151.