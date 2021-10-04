Viroqua library, partners plan Day of the Dead celebration

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with local organizations and businesses, presents the first annual Driftless Region’s Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration: A Mexican cultural and educational event.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 at Keewaydin Farm, 15270 Hauke Lane, Viola. The event will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Activities are scheduled for attendees of all ages. There is no cost to participate.

McIntosh Memorial Library, the Folk-Art Collective and Driftless Curiosity, have partnered with Thoreau College, Youth Initiative High School, and regional volunteers to offer Mexican folk-art painting and craft workshops, bilingual story times, Spanish book giveaways, and professional dance presentations for all ages.

A free, three-course, traditional Mexican dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The “first come-first served dinner tickets” will be available at the entry gate beginning at 1 p.m. The dinner and handmade tortilla workshops are offered by the Driftless Café, Pacifico Restaurant and Tortilleria Zepeda.

Attendees are welcome to bring personal objects to honor those that have passed away, including flowers, candy, photographs or food items. Attendees can help construct the centerpiece memorial, “the ofrenda," with educational direction provided by volunteers. The Ofrenda Candle Lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m. with a cultural presentation and experience to follow.

The Day of the Dead Celebration: A Mexican cultural and educational event is presented with support from the Mexico Embassy’s Cultural Institute located in Washington DC, the Mexico Consulates Office in Milwaukee, and funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. Additional information can be found online at www.folkartcollective.com/events or call 608-475-3687.

