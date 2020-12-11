 Skip to main content
Viroqua library plans adult winter reading program
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting the third annual adult winter reading program in 2021.

Adults are encouraged to stop by the library lobby beginning Monday, Jan. 4 to pick up a participation bookmark. Through Friday, Feb. 26 participants are asked to read or listen to three books and to record that information onto the bookmark. The completed bookmark should be returned to the library in exchange for a winter related prize. Everyone returning a completed bookmark will be eligible to win the grand prize. The grand prize drawing will be held Monday, March 1. The program is supported by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

For more information about this program, contact the library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

