Viroqua library plans Dairy Month program with Luke Zahm

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an educational and entertaining program featuring Luke Zahm, Tuesday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. The library will do a live Zoom session with Zahm at Eckhart Park.

Zahm is the owner of Driftless Café in Viroqua and host of the Wisconsin PBS television show, "Wisconsin Foodie." During the program, Zahm will talk about cheese, the dairy industry and all things Wisconsin. The program will be interactive.

The evening program is part of a daylong celebration hosted by the library in support of June Dairy Month. In the afternoon at Eckhart Park youth and families will be able to pet a calf, participate in dairy-related games and create cow crafts. The Westby Cooperative Creamery is supplying fresh cheese curds for the event participants.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

