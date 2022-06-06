Viroqua library plans youth gardening programs

McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with Vernon County UW-Extension, will be hosting a series of youth programs in the library garden as part of the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program. The Growing Forward Together Garden is located directly across Rock Avenue from the library behind the pool house building. Garden programming is scheduled from Tuesday, June 14 to Sunday Aug. 21.

Starting Tuesday, June 14 at 9:30 a.m., and continuing on Tuesdays throughout the summer, youth ages 0-5 and parents are invited to participate in a 30-minute program titled Berry Tales. During the program Miss Laci will read books and do activities to showcase the produce being grown in the garden space. On Tuesday afternoons beginning on June 14 at 12:30 p.m., youth 6-12 are invited into the garden for a program titled Cook the Book. This program designed for older youth will involve literature, learning about the garden produce, and cooking.

In the month of July, UW-Extension staff will be leading a program titled Grow it! Intended for youth ages 6-12 Grow it! will give youth the opportunity to do activities with the garden. Weeding, watering, and harvesting are just some of the projects participants will be part of. Grow it! will happen on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, July 5. UW Extension staff will also lead a program on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. beginning on Thursday, July 7, titled Bugs in the Garden. This program is for youth 6-12 and will be about the bugs and butterflies living in the library garden space!

In case of inclement weather, the programs scheduled at the garden will be held inside McIntosh Memorial Library.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

