Viroqua library presentation to highlight the history of flooding in Vernon County

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a presentation titled, “Floods, Dams, and the Future.” The presentation will take place on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the library program room as part of the bi-monthly Conversations program. La Farge area resident Brad Steinmetz will be the featured speaker.
Vernon County has been the victim of severe flooding in recent years and Steinmetz will talk about the history of flooding in the area, reactions to it, and a project spearheaded by the Driftless Writing Center titled, “Stories from the Flood.” In addition, information will be shared about the La Farge Dam Project and the creation of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Steinmetz taught social studies classes at La Farge High School for over 30 years. He currently is an affiliated professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and teaches courses at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on the history of the northern Kickapoo Valley including the settlement of the area, flooding problems of the Kickapoo River, the La Farge Dam Project and other topics of human history. He has been writing about various local history projects over the last five years; volume one of his history of La Farge was published in 2010, and the history of the La Farge Dam Project was released in December 2011.
For more information about this program, call the library at 637-7151.