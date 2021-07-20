Viroqua library program to focus on immigration from Norway to Wisconsin

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a program titled, “Immigration from Norway to Wisconsin.” The program will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. A link to the program can be found on the Viroqua Library Facebook page or website. The guest speaker will be international genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad from Hamar, Norway.

For more than 35 years, Haakenstad has been doing genealogy research and is an Accredited Genealogist (AG). In recent years Haakenstad has focused on research in the United States and England, looking for answers with regards to immigration from Norway. The program on July 27 will be specific to immigration to Wisconsin and Vernon County.

The program is being offered as part of the year long Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources program. The program is a self-directed reading and activity Humanities program intended for all ages.

Through Dec. 31, the Library is acknowledging a “Heritage,” “History” or “Awareness” of-the-Month by hosting interactive virtual programs and providing accredited reading lists for diversity, inclusion, and direct-action resources.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

