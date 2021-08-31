Viroqua library program to highlight Vernon County Fair history

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Vernon County Historical Society, will be hosting a program titled the “History of the Vernon County Fair.”

Join historical society volunteer Veronica Kleiber inside the Senior Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m. for the live program. The program will also be streamed live on the Viroqua Library Facebook page.

In 1856, a group of pioneers held the first fair in Viroqua on Main Street. Their goal was to exhibit the agricultural opportunities in Vernon County. On April 11, 1857, the nation’s first Agricultural Society was founded in Viroqua and the fair began to grow. Today the five-day event in September attracts thousands of people to the Vernon County Fairgrounds on Viroqua’s north side.

For more information about this program, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

