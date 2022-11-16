Viroqua library recognized as 2022 Library of the Year in Wisconsin at honors banquet

McIntosh Memorial Library staff and volunteers were honored during the Wisconsin Library Association’s Annual Conference in Lake Geneva on Nov. 3. During an Awards and Honors Reception at the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, the library was officially recognized as earning the honor of being named the 2022 Library of the Year in the State of Wisconsin. The library was awarded a plaque from the Wisconsin Library Association and a second plaque from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Accepting the awards from WLA Executive Director Laura Sauser was Library Director Trina Erickson, Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon, and Program and Outreach Assistant Maggie Strittmater. “This award would not be possible without the support we receive from the community. We share this award with everyone and look forward to a local celebration in early 2023,” said Erickson. A local celebration is being planned for January 2023 at the library.

Located in downtown Viroqua since 1904, McIntosh Memorial Library is recognized both for the library staff’s work to expand, adapt, and engage safely with the Viroqua community throughout the coronavirus pandemic and their ongoing efforts to provide outstanding resources, entertainment, and support to the Viroqua community. Highlights of their accomplishments include the creation of a library band during the pandemic to share music with isolated residents; the After School Program, the only after-school childcare program in the city; and the library garden, which provides fresh produce to residents of low-income housing apartments and senior dining centers. The library has received statewide recognition for its innovative “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources” program and relationship with the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee.