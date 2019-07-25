McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an upcoming program titled, “Classic Television Shows.” Join Viroqua resident Ernie Betts on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10:30 a.m., as he talks about some of his most loved television shows.
Clips from “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and others will be shown. Betts will provide background information on the actors, episodes, and reasons for why the shows are considered a classic. Betts is a radio announcer at WVRQ.
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The adult program is an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Coffee is provided. For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.
