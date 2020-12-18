Viroqua library selected to receive national grant

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is one of 40 institutions in the United States selected to receive a Black Voices Microgrant from the company Beanstack. The library partnered with Beanstack for the 2020 Children’s Summer Reading program and is planning additional projects utilizing Beanstack in 2021 for further reading and activity challenges for all patrons.
Beanstack offered the opportunity for libraries and schools to apply for a grant to help assist in the creation of reading-related programs to advance social justice and equity initiatives. The funding will be used at the McIntosh Memorial Library to purchase materials for the library collection and to support programming in celebration of Black History month in February 2021.
Beanstack began in 2014 after appearing on the ABC television show “Shark Tank.” “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban invested $250,000 into the company. Today the company creates and facilitates reading programs, primarily in libraries and schools. Beanstack’s web and mobile app experience helps libraries and schools register participants, inspire readers, and motivate readers to complete reading and activity challenges.
For more information about this grant, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!