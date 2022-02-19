Viroqua library staff attend 'Library Legislative Day'

Staff from McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua participated in the Wisconsin Library Association’s “Library Legislative Day.” The event was held Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the State Capitol in Madison.

Invited speakers were Gov. Tony Evers, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly, and State Librarian Tessa Michaelson Schmidt. State Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) and Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton), both members of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance, were named Library Legislative Champions for their ongoing promotion of Wisconsin libraries, particularly throughout the 2021-2023 budget process. A Special Recognition Award was presented to Sen. Felzkowski’s legislative aide Stamena Ivanov.

The 2022 Library Legislative Day theme was one of appreciation for legislators’ overwhelming support for state library aid, particularly public library system funding, in the current budget. Attendees were asked to share stories about the way libraries make a difference in the lives of the constituents they share with legislators representing their area. They brought examples of how renewed investment in regional public library systems like the Winding Rivers Library System translated to enhanced local library services, particularly in the areas of workforce development, technology, and lifelong learning.

Representing McIntosh Memorial Library were Library Director Trina Erickson, Youth Services and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisor Laci Sheldon, plus Maggie Strittmater the Adult Programming and Outreach Assistant. All three librarians had the opportunity to meet with staff from Sen. Brad Pfaff’s office, along with Rep. Loren Oldenburg. McIntosh Memorial Library was presented with a certificate of commendation from Gov. Tony Evers.

