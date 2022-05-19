Viroqua library to be host site for pollinator gardening webinars by Melinda Myers

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua invites library patrons of all ages to Grow Smart during the month of June to support National Pollinators Month. During June, the library will be offering programming from American Transmission Company and national gardening expert and author Melinda Myers.

The library will serve as a host site for patrons to attend three live webinars hosted by Melinda Myers. The webinars will contain information about incorporating pollinators into gardens and landscaping. The webinars are scheduled for:

June 1 at 6:30 p.m.: Creating a Pollinator Paradise

June 15 at 7 p.m.: Supporting Native Bees

June 22 at 6:30 p.m.: Maintaining your Landscape with Pollinators in Mind

National Pollinators Month was created to bring attention to the importance of the relationships between pollinators and plants. Nearly all the world’s seed plants need pollinators. According to the National Wildlife Federation, which initiated June’s National Pollinators Month, one in every three bites of food come from a pollinated source.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

