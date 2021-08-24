Viroqua library to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be acknowledging the month of September as Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of workshops, lectures, and activities scheduled. The United States Director of the Mexican Folk-Art Collective Gabriella Marvan from Viroqua is serving as the library consultant for the activities.
• Saturday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. via Zoom, artist Pedro Netzahualcoyoti from the Mexican Folk-Art Collective will be offering a “Natural Dyes Workshop.”
• Saturday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. via Zoom, artist Rosalina Gutierrez will be offering a talk titled “Traditional Embroidery” from Ixtenco, Tlaxcala, Mexico.
• Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. via Zoom, artist Jose’ Maria Espino will be offering a talk titled “Carving on Coconut” from the Coconut Museum located in the Guerero Village of Coacoyul.
• Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, artist Oscar Hernandez G. will be offering a talk titled “Chinelo Costume and Mask Design.”
• Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. via Zoom, artist Alejandra Jimenez Marvan will be offering a children’s workshop on Aztec Dance.
• Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. via Zoom, artist Leonardo Linares will be offering a talk titled the “History of Alebrijes.”
• Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, artist Alejandro Lira will be offering a talk titled, “Monumental Carpets.”
• Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. via Zoom, artists from the Mexican Folk-Art Collective will be offering a workshop and talk on “Cartonerias.”
• Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, representatives from the Embassy of Mexico in Washington D.C. and invited artists from the Folk-Art Collective will be offering a talk on Mexican Folk Art in Mexico and in the United States.
• Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. the first annual Driftless Region’s Day of the Dead Celebration: A Mexican cultural and educational event will be held at Keewaydin Farms in rural Viola. The event will offer the opportunity for attendees to assist in the construction of an ofrenda (an altar built to honor lost loved ones), attend workshops, and enjoy a free meal.
• Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library Gabriella Marvan, the U.S. Director of the Mexican Folk Art Collective, will present a program about the Mexico Day of the Dead Ofrenda followed by a workshop titled, “Mexican Embroidery.”
The McIntosh Memorial Library is one of 52 organizations in the state of Wisconsin selected to receive a recovery grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council. The activities scheduled are funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Wisconsin Humanities strengthens the roots of community life through educational and cultural programs that inspire civic participation and individual imagination. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities
For more information about these events, contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.