Viroqua library to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

• Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. via Zoom, artists from the Mexican Folk-Art Collective will be offering a workshop and talk on “Cartonerias.”

• Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, representatives from the Embassy of Mexico in Washington D.C. and invited artists from the Folk-Art Collective will be offering a talk on Mexican Folk Art in Mexico and in the United States.

• Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. the first annual Driftless Region’s Day of the Dead Celebration: A Mexican cultural and educational event will be held at Keewaydin Farms in rural Viola. The event will offer the opportunity for attendees to assist in the construction of an ofrenda (an altar built to honor lost loved ones), attend workshops, and enjoy a free meal.

• Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library Gabriella Marvan, the U.S. Director of the Mexican Folk Art Collective, will present a program about the Mexico Day of the Dead Ofrenda followed by a workshop titled, “Mexican Embroidery.”