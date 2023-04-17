McIntosh Memorial Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks. But there's so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. McIntosh Memorial Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, including the upcoming Ridges & Rivers Book Festival April 28-30. Visit the event website for more information at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org.

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. McIntosh Memorial Library supports Viroqua with these services and more, including meeting space for conferences and workshops.

If you haven't checked out McIntosh Memorial Library lately, you're missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate National Library Week, April 23-29. The Friends of the Library will be serving cake on Wednesday, April 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the lobby; fun library items will be given away, and activities will be happening throughout the library to celebrate.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.