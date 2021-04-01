Viroqua library to celebrate National Library Week April 4-10

During the week of April 4, McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will join libraries of all types in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs, and expertise.

April 4-10 is National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools, and campuses. They have public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.

Library programs encourage community members to meet to discuss civic issues, work together using new technologies or to learn along-side one another in language learning classes. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s core needs are being met.

During the pandemic, library workers continue to exceed their communities’ demands and adapt resources and services to meet their users’ needs during these challenging times. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer endless opportunities to transform lives through education and lifelong learning.