During the week of April 7, McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will join libraries of all types in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs and expertise.
April 7-13 is National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses. They have public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.
Library programs encourage community members to meet to discuss civic issues, work together using new technologies or to learn along-side one another in language learning classes. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s core needs are being met.
McIntosh Memorial Library helps lead the community by providing an after-school program, classes for adults, a booth at the Farmer’s Market, a collection of 40,000 items available for checkout, and community meeting rooms.
“Libraries are cornerstones of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all,” said Library Director Trina Erickson. “They also foster civic engagement by keeping people informed and aware of community events and issues.”
The McIntosh Memorial Library is celebrating National Library Week by serving cake and coffee during the afternoon of Tuesday, April 9.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.
