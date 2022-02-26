Viroqua library to hold Art Makers Day

The Art Makers Day will be an opportunity for the general public to stop by the library and see all the resources available to help support the work of anyone looking for a creative outlet. There will be demonstrations of a 3-D printer at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Kathy Ugo will lead a class on creating handmade greeting cards from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Other resources that will be on display and demonstrated are sewing machines, a Cricut machine, an Ellison-Dye cutting machine, origami supplies and more. All activities are geared for individuals age 8 and up. No advance registration is required.