Viroqua library to hold 'Contours' program

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is partnering with the Driftless Writing Center to host a program about the DWC’s newly published book, “Contours: A Literary Landscape.”
Join Driftless Writing Center board members David Hough and Lisa Henner on Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. in the program room as they take participants on a literary tour of the Driftless Region. They will discuss why and how the anthology was created, and several contributors will read from their work in the anthology.
The result of the Driftless Writing Center’s long-held dream of showcasing our area’s writers and artists in book form, the anthology features fiction, poetry, nonfiction, artwork, and hybrid forms from 64 contributors who paint a diverse and engaging portrait of the area we call home.
Copies of the book will be available to purchase. Proceeds will help support the mission of the DWC to foster excellence in writing at all levels and provide opportunities for our community to engage with authors and their books.
For more information about this upcoming program, call the library at 637-7151.