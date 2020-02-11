Viroqua library to hold 'Conversations with Rick Niedfeldt'

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting “Conversations with Rick Niedfeldt.” Join the Viroqua Police chief on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m. as he talks about what is happening in Viroqua and what he would like to do in his role as chief. This program will serve as an opportunity for attendees to meet the new police chief and ask questions. Niedfeldt has been serving as the police chief since Sept. 30, 2019.
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the library. It provides an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Coffee is provided.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.