Viroqua library to hold Hmong language, cooking classes in August

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting Hmong language and Hmong cooking classes during the month of August.

Hmong Language 101 will be an interactive class Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. inside the library. During the class participants will learn common Hmong language phrases, practice pronunciation and hear about the history of story cloths. The program will be led by members of the Hmong community. The program will be repeated at the La Crosse Public Library Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

The Hmong cooking classes will be held at the La Crosse Public Library Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. and at McIntosh Memorial Library Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. Members of the Hmong community will lead both classes. Registration for the class at McIntosh Memorial Library in required. Stop by or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6 to register.

These programs are made possible thanks to a collaboration of the HMOOB Cultural & Community Agency, McIntosh Memorial Library and La Crosse Public Library. Funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Funding also provided by the WiLS Ideas to Action Fund.